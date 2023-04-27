Closures approach for Blue River Parkway section near Exit 205 of I-70 in Silverthorne

A map shows how the closure of Blue River Parkway underneath Interstate 70 in Silverthorne will impact traffic starting on May 2 or May 3, 2023.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

Due to adverse weather in the forecast, the Colorado Department of Transportation is delaying nighttime closures and a full closure of a portion of Blue River Parkway, also known as U.S. Highway 6, that runs under Interstate 70 at Exit 205.

The town of Silverthorne said in a social media post Tuesday, April 26, that the overnight closures for this area will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will not occur until next week on May 2-3. During closures, all traffic will be detoured on Stephens Way.

The closure is part of the ongoing project on eastbound Interstate 70 auxiliary lane project. The I-70 overlook east of Frisco’s on-ramp at Exit 203 is closed for construction staging through the duration of the project, which is expected to extend into the fall, according to the transportation department. Motorists can expect an additional 20 minutes of travel time through the construction zone, which extends from mile markers 202 to 207.

Wildlife fencing will also be added along both sides of the highway to improve safety, according to the webpage for the project. Typical daytime hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with minimal impacts after noon on Fridays.

The eastbound Exit 205 off-ramp will be a single-lane exit during construction, speed limits in the construction area will be reduced to 55 mph and eastbound lanes will be shrunk to 11 feet, according to CDOT. Overnight construction hours will vary and result in single-lane and shoulder closures in both directions.

The project will widen the road, repave and re-stripe lanes, widen bridges over U.S. Highway 6 and the Blue River, improve truck parking at the eastbound scenic overlook and result in a longer deceleration lane and improved signage at the Exit 205 off ramp, the CDOT website states.