Gabriel House hosts moving sale
For the past five years, Gabriel House has been located at 18 School Road in Frisco to help families with child care needs. The nonprofit’s lease expires July 31, and then it will move to a new location.
To help facilitate the process, Gabriel House is selling a variety of items such as small appliances, desks, chairs, cabinets, sofas, dishes, utensils and more. Interested people can stop by Wednesdays through July from noon to 4 p.m. to purchase. Only cash will be accepted.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User