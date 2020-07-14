Gabriel House hosts moving sale

For the past five years, Gabriel House has been located at 18 School Road in Frisco to help families with child care needs. The nonprofit’s lease expires July 31, and then it will move to a new location.

To help facilitate the process, Gabriel House is selling a variety of items such as small appliances, desks, chairs, cabinets, sofas, dishes, utensils and more. Interested people can stop by Wednesdays through July from noon to 4 p.m. to purchase. Only cash will be accepted.