Gabriel House shifts to winter hours on Wednesdays in Frisco

While the Gabriel House is staffed by local volunteers, it is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Denver, who operate eight other houses across the state.

Elise Reuter / ereuter@summitdaily.com |

FRISCO — The Frisco Gabriel House, 18 School Road Suite 100, has shifted to winter hours and will now be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Summit County nonprofit provides child care resources to parents in the area. Sponsored by Catholic Charities of Denver, Gabriel House supplies parents with clothing, diapers, formula and other necessities for infants and young children.

For more information, call 720-584-0299.