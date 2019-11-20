Gabriel House to be closed the week of Thanksgiving

FRISCO — The Frisco Gabriel House, 18 School Road Suite 100, will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 26, to Sunday, Dec. 1, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The nonprofit will be open Monday, Nov. 25, only for those who ordered Thanksgiving bags to pick them up.

The Summit County nonprofit provides child care resources to parents in the area. Sponsored by Catholic Charities of Denver, Gabriel House supplies parents with clothing, diapers, formula and other necessities for infants and young children.

For more information, call 720-584-0299.