Gas leak in Breckenridge closes roads

UPDATE at 11:55 a.m.: The leak has been secured, according to Amanda Seidler, a spokeswoman with Red, White and Blue.

Xcel Energy has clamped off the pipe and working to repair it. No injuries or damage has been reported, though the area remains closed to traffic.

Original: The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District has responded to a gas leak in Breckenridge, according to Amanda Seidler, a spokeswoman with the fire department.

As a result of the leak, French Street is closed from Lincoln Avenue to Jefferson Avenue. Washington Avenue is also closed from Ridge Street to S. Harris Street.

Xcel Energy crews are on scene with additional crews on the way. Red, White and Blue crews are monitoring residential and commercial buildings in the area for any natural gas seepage into structures, and no seepage has been found at this point. No evacuations have been ordered.

This is the second gas leak in Breckenridge in a week, after a similar incident shut down an alleyway between Main Street and Ridge Street on June 4.