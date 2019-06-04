Gas line rupture closes roads in Breckenridge

Emergency crews work to correct a ruptured gas line in Breckenridge on Tuesday, June 4.

Update at 5:30 p.m.: The gas leak in Breckenridge has been secured, according to Amanda Seidler, a spokeswoman with Red, White and Blue.

Crews with Xcel Energy have clamped off the pipe, though crews are expected to be working through the night to permanently repair the damage to the pipe and restore gas services.

Gas services are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., though the allow will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Update at 4:00 p.m.: Xcel Energy’s excavating crew has arrived on scene, and has begun digging on the north and south ends of the break, according to Amanda Seidler, a spokeswoman for Red, White & Blue.

Crews with Red, White & Blue are still monitoring the area for seepage into structures, and the alley remains closed to traffic and pedestrians. Power has been shut off in the area of the leak. There are no evacuations at this time.

Update at 2:30 p.m.: Xcel Energy is shutting off power to the 100 block of S. Main Street as a precaution, according to Red, White & Blue spokeswoman Amanda Seidler. There are still no evacuations at this time.

Original Story: A gas line rupture has temporarily closed down roads in the middle of Breckenridge, according to Red, White & Blue fire chief Jim Keating.

Keating said that a backhoe working in the area snagged a high pressure gas line in an alleyway in Breckenridge — bounded by Main Street and Ridge Street to the west and east, and Lincoln Avenue and Washington Avenue to the north and south. Xcel Energy currently has crews on scene digging into the ground and trying to repair the line.

Keating said that no evacuations have been ordered, though the area has been sealed off from traffic and pedestrians. The closure is expected to last about another hour. Keating continued to say that crews are monitoring residential and commercial buildings in the area for any gas potentially seeping underground into structures, but that no leaks have been discovered.