Gates open at multiple US Forest Service roads in Summit County while some popular off-road vehicle trails remain closed

A number of popular dirt and 4WD roads opened in Summit County recently, according to a condition report published June 16.

Bald Mountain, Boreas Pass, Cataract Creek, Columbine Landing, Lonesome Gulch, McCullough Gulch, Middle Fork Swan, Miner’s Creek, North Fork Swan, North Rock Creek, Peru Creek, Straight Creek, Williams Peak and Williams Peak Powerline roads are now all open for the season.

Brush Creek, Crystal Creek, Deer Creek, Frey Gulch, Georgia Pass, Glacier Ridge, Indiana Creek, Keystone Gulch, Mayflower Gulch, Mumford/Cottonwood Gulch, Pennsylvania Creek, Saints John, Santa Fe Peak, Shrine Pass, Spring Creek Area, Spruce Creek and Webster Pass are all still closed as of June 16.

Dispersed camping is only allowed at established, marked sites on the popular roads on Boreas Pass, Peru Creek, Spruce Creek and McCollough Gulch. The Forest Service began cracking down on illegal camping in these areas in 2022 following the implementation of new regulations requiring campers to only use designated sites.

For updates on road closures, trail conditions and general information about National Forest land in Summit County, visit FS.USDA.gov/recarea/whiteriver/ .