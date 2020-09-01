Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival to take place in Breckenridge this weekend
Another Labor Day weekend means another Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival. The 45th annual show has ranked as high as No. 13 in the top 200 fine art shows in the United States by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2017 and has been in the top 100 six of the past seven years.
The show will have 75 artists displaying photography, wood, glass, jewelry, pottery and other works of art.
The festival Starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and lasts until 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. This year’s show has been moved to the parking lot of Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus, 107 Denison Placer Road.
Masks are required, hand sanitizing stations are available, and there will be one-way traffic. Visit MountainArtFestivals.com for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User