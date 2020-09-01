Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival to take place in Breckenridge this weekend

The husband-wife duo of Kevin Miles and Wendy Schaefer-Miles work together on a painting while participating in a previous Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival in Breckenridge. This year’s festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Mark Fox / Daily file photo |

Another Labor Day weekend means another Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival. The 45th annual show has ranked as high as No. 13 in the top 200 fine art shows in the United States by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2017 and has been in the top 100 six of the past seven years.

The show will have 75 artists displaying photography, wood, glass, jewelry, pottery and other works of art.

The festival Starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and lasts until 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. This year’s show has been moved to the parking lot of Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus, 107 Denison Placer Road.

Masks are required, hand sanitizing stations are available, and there will be one-way traffic. Visit MountainArtFestivals.com for more information.