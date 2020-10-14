Gathering of 30 people led to COVID-19 outbreak at Ollie’s Pub & Grub, officials say

BRECKENRIDGE — Public health officials found that a gathering of around 30 people led to an outbreak of at least four cases of the novel coronavirus at Ollie’s Pub & Grub in Breckenridge.

The gathering, which was held on Sept. 29 at the restaurant, led to two positive cases among people who are not employed at the business, according to a news release. The Summit County Public Health Department reported an initial outbreak of two cases among employees of the restaurant on Oct. 8.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited by the county’s public health order and can lead to a fine of up to $5,000.

People who believe they may have been exposed to the virus should get tested, according to the release. Centura provides free community testing at its clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco. To make an appointment for a test, call 970-668-5584.

Ollie’s remains closed while staff members are in quarantine. The restaurant is working with public health to create a new system for screening employees for symptoms. Restaurant owner Alan Bullock said the situation should be “a lesson for all.”

“Upon completing the mandatory quarantine period, Ollie’s will be implementing changes to ensure we do not find ourselves in this situation again,” he said in the release.