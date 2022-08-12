GDR Services wins summer adult soccer league championship

GDR Services poses for a photo after defeating Glaciers FC in the High Country Soccer Association's 2022 co-ed adult soccer summer league championship match on Thursday, Aug. 11. The team defeated Glaciers FC 3-1 in the final to complete its undefeated season.

Miriam Hickey/Courtesy photo

High Country Soccer Association’s coed adult soccer summer league came to a close with a champion being crowned this week.

The co-ed adult summer league started in early June, and only one team was undefeated throughout the entirety of the season.

GDR Services won all eight of its regular season games and went on to win 3-2 over CER in the semi-final match. The win led GDR Services to the final match, where it faced Glaciers FC on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Kingdom Park in Breckenridge.

In a competitive match, GDR Services rounded out its undefeated season with a 3-1 win, led by captain Guillermo Dorantes. GDR Services was awarded a trophy for its exemplary play throughout the season by High Country Soccer Association executive director Miriam Hickey.

High County Soccer Association will now shift its focus to the recreational fall youth soccer league and the Summit Strikers season, which will start on Aug. 27. Both programs have seen an influx of participants since 2020 and are expecting another busy season of soccer in Summit.

To find out more information about High Country Soccer Association and its upcoming fall season, visit HighCountrySoccer.com.