Gear up like a local: Summit County stores make getting outside easy, accessible

After renting a bike from Breckenridge Ski & Sport, a cyclist rides a trail in Breckenridge. Breckenridge Ski & Sport rents its bikes out by the day rather than the hour.

Breckenridge Ski & Sport/Courtesy photo

Summer in Summit County means more than cool breezes and good brews, it’s also a time for outdoor activities like camping, biking, hiking and swimming.

For many visitors — and some residents — the gear required to participate in those activities is hard to come by. Whether it’s renting electric bikes, paddleboards or camping gear, these Summit County businesses have everything a person might need.

Breckenridge Ski & Sport

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; 970-368-4540; 116 Huron Road and 411 S. Main St., Breckenridge; BreckenridgeSkiAndSport.com

During winter, Breckenridge Ski & Sport on Huron Road is often bustling with riders, new and experienced, getting outfitted with skis, snowboards, helmets and poles. In the summer, the store shifts gears and offers bike rentals for those seeking a new adventure.

Unlike many outfitters in the area, Breckenridge Ski & Sport rents its bikes out by the day rather than the hour, spokesperson Abner Ruiz said. This allows bikers to get more time out riding for less money.

The store has a wide selection of bikes that work for people of all skill levels, Ruiz said. Some of the options include e-bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes and comfort bikes that allow for a casual stroll throughout the community.

It’s important for people to be aware of their comfort level before renting bikes, Ruiz said. The staff at Breckenridge Ski & Sport are able to answer questions and suggest trails based on experience level.

“If they are going to do some downhill mountain biking, the Breckenridge bike park has options for beginners, but it can still be kind of dangerous and there is still a lot of risk involved,” Ruiz said.

People who are unsure about their skill level or experience can always ask the shop workers for advice, Ruiz added.

In addition to bike rentals, Breckenridge Ski & Sport offers shuttles to and from Boreas Pass. The shuttles are an added $15.

A customer browses the inventory at Breckenridge Ski & Sport. The store has a wide selection for all skill levels.

Breckenridge Ski & Sport/Courtesy photo

Pioneer Sports

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at both locations; 970-668-3668, 842 N. Summit Blvd., Frisco; and 970-468-1632, 191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; PioneerSportsColorado.com

As with Breckenridge Ski & Sport, Pioneer Sports offers bike rentals out of its Frisco location on Summit Boulevard.

Store manager Brent Ford said Pioneer rents bikes for people at all skill levels. Ford recommends that people who aren’t used to biking at elevation opt for an e-bike, which allow people to ride up to 20 miles per hour.

Ford said Pioneer Sports has worked the past few years to diversify its offerings beyond ski and bike rentals. The store is one of the only places in Summit County to offer disc golf supplies.

People can choose from a selection of 400 discs for sale and for rent at the store’s Frisco and Silverthorne locations. The store’s staff members regularly play the sport themselves and can recommend gear and disc golf courses. Pioneer Sports is also the host of the Frisco Monday night Disc League, which starts at 6 p.m. in the summer and is free to attend.

“We’re definitely going to be the county’s go-to for disc golf,” Ford said. “Really nobody else has that many discs.”

This summer, Pioneer Sports has also started offering paddleboard rentals out of its Frisco location. Patrons can rent the paddleboards to use out on the Dillon Reservoir.

Additionally, the store offers camping gear, including isobutane canisters, tents and sleeping bags.

For people who are looking to play some traditional sports, the Pioneer Sports store in Silverthorne sells a wide selection of gear for soccer, basketball, tennis, baseball and softball. Ford said he’s worked to build up the store’s offerings after seeing a need for more sporting goods options in Summit County.

“Instead of someone having to drive down to Denver or hop online and order two or three different size cleats for their kid, … they can come on over to the shop and try on some cleats right there,” Ford said.

Rebel Sports

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; 970-668-2759, 220 Main St., Frisco; 970-485-6167, 1121 Dillon Dam Road, Frisco; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 970-968-2408, 214 Ten Mile Circle, Copper Mountain; RebelSkiAndBike.com

People who go to Rebel Sports for their bike rentals will see 20 years of service in action.

The ski and bike rental shop provides a wide array of options, including comfort bikes, hybrids, kids bikes, Weehoo bike trailers, full suspension mountain bikes, trail bikes and road bikes, store manager Bob Hufnagel said.

With such a wide selection, Hufnagel said people of all skill levels can find what they need. The store has a shuttle to and from Vail Pass, and store workers often recommend that people use comfort bikes, hybrids and kids bikes to navigate that trail.

For more advanced bikers, Hufnagel recommends the mountain or road bikes.

All of the bikes at Rebel Sports are rented by the hour, Hufnagel said. People who choose to rent from Rebel Sports will benefit from two decades of expertise in biking. Store workers can recommend the best trails along with the best bikes to ride on them.

“We’ve been here for a long time and our inventory is definitely more specific to the needs of the customers that we see here,” Hufnagel said.

The staff at Breckenridge Ski & Sport help guests pick a bike that is right for them. People who are unsure about their skill level or experience can always ask the shop workers for advice.

Breckenridge Ski & Sport/Courtesy photo

This story previously published in the summer 2022 edition of Explore Breckenridge & Summit County magazine.