Get down with folk group Rising Appalachia in Frisco

Courtesy IVPR

FRISCO — Sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith, known musically as Rising Appalachia, will perform Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco.

Although Song and Smith consider their voices as their primary instrument, Song also plays banjo and bodhran on their latest album, “Leylines,” while Smith plays guitar, fiddle and banjo. On the album, they are joined by longtime members David Brown (stand-up bass, baritone guitar) and Biko Casini (percussion, n’goni) as well as two new members: West African musician Arouna Diarra (n’goni, talking drum) and Irish musician Duncan Wickel (fiddle, cello).

Playing folk music from different corners of the world all working together as one, they’ve amassed 200,000 social media followers and more than 10 million streams on Spotify as they spread their message of positivity and hope.

The concert begins at 8 p.m., and opening the show is Sway Wild, featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of the show and $70 for the VIP package. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.