Get out and play with Lake Dillon Theatre Co., Broken Compass Brewing and more

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Did you enjoy that recent warmer weather, at least when the wind wasn’t trying to blow you down? I was going to write how it now feels like summer in Summit County. However, it appears that winter has resurfaced for another cold snap to bring a mix of snow and rain.

Nevertheless, there are both outdoor and indoor activities this weekend that should please all, no matter the condition of the skies.

First, the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. is producing a limited run of the show “Me, Myself & Barbra.” The intimate concert celebrates the music of Barbra Streisand and will be performed by Jenna Pastuszek with Drew Wutke on accompaniment.

Pastuszek has performed a similar one-woman tribute — “Get Happy!” about Judy Garland — at Lake Dillon Theatre before, in addition to having a role as Sister Mary Robert in the company’s “Sister Act.” She is a voice teacher and can be heard on Pandora Radio as the voice of Starbucks Café, Amazon Alexa, Crest and more.

Guests can expect to hear songs like “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “Miss Marmelstein,” “Bewitched,” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” Performances run from Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s CVA Flex Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne.

Tickets range from $25 to $45 for adults and are $20 for students. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase.

In the mood for more music? Then Broken Compass Brewing’s eighth anniversary party has you covered. Friday and Saturday, May 21, will be filled with food, beer and tunes. The music starts at 2 p.m. Friday at the original taproom, 68 Continental Court, Unit B12, Breckenridge, with Dan Africano’s Audio Wallpaper and The Taylor Scott Band. Saturday will feature acts like The Jauntee and Liver Down the River. Each night will also have late shows at the second taproom, 520 S. Main St.

Other entertainment includes local arts and craft vendors selling goods, and free barbecue will be served at 1 p.m. Saturday while supplies last. Specialty beer tappings — like a watermelon Kolsch, strawberry habanero blonde and barrel-aged beers — will happen throughout.

Those beers will fit nicely in a mug for the brewery’s first ever mug club. Membership will be first come, first served when doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Entry is free, but a $10 anniversary pint is required to drink beer.

It may not be the best time to enjoy the brewery’s outdoor areas, but the festivities are sure to make you feel warm and fuzzy.

Another way to stay dry is with a good book. Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco, is hosting an author event Saturday. Stop by the shop at 2 p.m. to learn about author Stefanie Payne and her “The National Parks Journal.”

The recently released book is part planning guide and part travel log to kick start your wanderlust for the summer weekends ahead.

What I’m Listening To ‘Rockin’ Jerusalem’ by the cast of ‘Choir Boy’ Ever since I heard the cast of “Choir Boy” sing this spiritual at the 2019 Tony Awards, I knew I wanted to see the play live. That finally happened recently in Denver and it was worth the wait. Written Tarell Alvin McCraney, who won an Academy Award for writing the film “Moonlight,” the work is a sort of blend of that movie plus “Stand and Deliver” and “Dead Poets Society.” The coming-of-age story focused on a choir at a Black prep school touches on race, homosexuality and just being a teenager. It isn’t a musical, but music plays a big role given the subject matter, and each a cappella song absolutely enraptured me as the students stomped and clapped to “I Couldn’t Hear Nobody Pray” and “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child.” “Choir Boy” will only be in Denver through May 29, so see it while you can or make a note to catch another production elsewhere.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.

