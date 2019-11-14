Get Stoked for an evening of live music at Warren Station in Keystone

The second weekend of Warren Station’s Get Stoked Music and Movies Series continues Saturday. The evening will feature three musical performances.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

KEYSTONE — Warren Station’s Get Stoked Music and Movies Series concludes Saturday, Nov. 16, with back-to-back concerts. In addition to music, the evening’s events will include swag giveaways, raffles and bar specials.

First, get warmed up with a patio party with JD Landry and games like cornhole and beer pong from 4-5 p.m. Then head inside the ballroom for Primal J and the Neanderthals at 5:30. The five-piece band from Eagle County plays a mix of rock, reggae and country. The Sunday Bankers take the stage at 7 to play originals and covers from bands like Grateful Dead, String Cheese Incident, Phish and Bob Dylan.

Headlining at 8:30 is Breckenridge’s own El Passo Lasso. The high-energy band is composed of Andy Wiseman, Joe Zubia and Paul Minjares, who are each multi-instrumentalists that switch sounds throughout a concert. The group plays covers from a wide variety of bands like The Lumineers, Blink 182, The Strokes, Marvin Gaye and Johnny Cash.

The patio concert is free for all ages while the ballroom performance is for those 18 or older at Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day of the show and include a complimentary raffle ticket. Tickets can be purchased at warrenstation.com.