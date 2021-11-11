Get Stoked Music and Movies Series continues with trivia, concert

Warren Station’s Get Stoked Music and Movies Series continues with a locals’ appreciation night.

Keystone Neighbourhood Co./Courtesy photo

Following the screening of “Roots” and “The Stomping Grounds,” the Get Stoked Music and Movies Series continues with a locals’ appreciation night. This weekend, the public can enjoy a trivia competition and a concert at Warren Station Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, with the trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m. There is no advance registration, and trivia is limited to 10 teams of no more than six members each. The winning team will receive a $75 bar tab for the night.

Stay around for live music from local rock band Hobo Village at 8 p.m. and a complimentary photo booth. Standing, general admission tickets are $5. Limited seating within the ballroom is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.