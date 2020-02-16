Gio Marquez’s runner-up finish leads Summit wrestling at regional

Gio Marquez (left) wrestles teammate PJ Trujillo during practice at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Junior Giovanni Marquez was the top wrestler for Summit High at Friday’s 4A Region 2 meet in Broomfield. Marquez was the runner-up at 113 pounds and earned Summit 18 team points toward their total of 42.5 points, which was 12th of 14 schools at the regional.

Marquez improved his record to 29-8 on the season with his runner-up showing, which included a quarterfinal win by fall over David Torres of Abraham Lincoln. In the semifinal Marquez won by decision over Gabe Little of Kennedy before in the regional championship Rudy Lopez of Erie won by fall over Marquez.

In the 106-pound weight class, Summit freshman P.J. Trujillo wrestled to fourth place and earned the team 11.5 points, improving his season record to 36-10. Trujillo in the quarterfinal won by technical fall over Tyrus Despain of Palisade before Logan Novara of Longmont defeated him in the semifinal by decision.