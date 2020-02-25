Girls invited to build wildlife crossing prototypes in STEM class

Registration is open for a Keystone Science School Girls in STEM program that aims to teach civil engineering through the prototyping of wildlife crossings, according to a news release. The program from March 27-29 is open to girls in third through 12th grades.

Participants also will learn about wildlife habitat, migration patterns, and how human and wildlife needs are taken into consideration through the design of wildlife corridors.

Program mentors include women from the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and several civil engineering firms, according to the release. The mentors will help participants plan wildlife crossings for Interstate 70 near Vail Pass.

Find more information and register for the $175 class at KeystoneScienceSchool.org/camp/girls-in-stem.