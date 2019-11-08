Girls on the Run 5K is Saturday in Frisco

Nov. 10, 2018, in Frisco.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The fifth annual Girls on the Run 5K is Saturday, Nov. 9, in Frisco.

The non-competitive event is the culmination of a 10-week program for girls from third to fifth grades. The run is open to anyone in the community who wants to run along Dillon Reservoir.

The run will begin at 11 a.m. at Summit Middle School in Frisco. The course is an out-and-back on the Frisco recpath.

Find more information at gotrwesterncolorado.org. Registration is $35. Packet pick-up and registration is from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at the school.