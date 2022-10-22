Girls on the Run of Western Colorado to host celebratory 5K run in Frisco

Girls on the Run participants are pictured as they participated in last year's celebratory 5-kilometer run. This years 5-kilometer run or walk will take place on Nov. 12 and will take place at Summit Middle School in Frisco.

Joe Kusumoto/Town of Frisco

Girls on the Run of Western Colorado will host a Frisco 5-kilometer run and walk on Nov. 12 at Summit Middle School.

Girls on the Run Western Colorado is a physical activity-based program that strives to develop youth in a positive light via running games and discussion to teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grade.

Throughout the program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for the end-of-season celebratory 5-kilometer run or walk.

Participation in the fall Frisco 5K is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Western Colorado. The organization anticipates more than 400 participants will come out for the event.

The cost for the fall Frisco 5K is $25 if one registers before Nov. 9 and $35 for the day-of registration. The first 150 registered participants will receive a Girls on the Run branded headband.

To sign up or for more information visit GOTRWesternColorado.org

Summit Middle School is located at 158 School Road in Frisco. The 5K event will start at 11 a.m.