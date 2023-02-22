Girls-only soccer and Conexión de Fútbol programs see success in Silverthorne this winter

Silverthorne police officers Shanks and Kroschel pose for a photo next to girls who participated in High Country Soccer Association's girls-only soccer program.

High Country Soccer Association/Courtesy photo

Thanks to grants the High Country Soccer Association received from the town of Silverthorne and The Summit Foundation, 30 girls and 30 boys were able to experience soccer this winter at the Silverthorne Recreation Center’s gym.

Registration is now open on HighCountrySoccer.com for the High Country Soccer Association’s spring recreational league and the Summit Striker Futbol Club academy program. The offerings are open to any player interested in playing soccer.

Scholarships are available for families in need of financial assistance thanks to The Summit Foundation, St. Anthony Summit Hospital and Breckenridge Grand Vacations.