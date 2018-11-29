Giving made easy: Website details 36 reasons to give back in Summit County

Below is a list of local nonprofits looking for support through Colorado Gives Day on the website. More information is available on the website about each of these groups.

The countdown to Colorado Gives Day is underway, and with three dozen Summit County-based nonprofits on the list this year, there will be no shortage of unique charitable causes to support come Tuesday.

In less than four days, Coloradans across the state will be asked to give back through Colorado Gives Day, an annual statewide movement designed to promote online philanthropy, organized by the Community First Foundation.

Colorado was one of the first states to get in on the Gives Day action, said Dana Rinderknecht, the foundation's director of online giving. She added that more than $36 million was raised for nonprofits across the state in just 24 hours last year. Of course, organizers are hoping to beat that total this year.

"The goal is to really just get people excited about the nonprofits working in their communities and the amazing things they are doing," said Rinderknecht, who believes donors from Summit County have been quite generous supporting nonprofit groups through Colorado Gives Day in the past.

The effort generated over $365,000 combined for over 30 nonprofits in Summit County, said Elisabeth Lawrence, events and marketing manager for The Summit Foundation, which is spearheading the local Gives Day campaign.

Lawrence said she would enjoy seeing that total grow to $375,000 or more this year because these local nonprofits depend on community donations to stay afloat and continue their work.

One of those groups is the Timberline Adult Day Services, which made its mission to improve the lives of individuals living with cognitive, emotional or physical challenges through educational and social opportunities, along with respite care for the individuals' families and caregivers.

"Donations are crucial," said Olya Aden, Timberline's activities coordinator. "That's how we run."

Timberline's executive director Gini Patterson further explained that the cost of respite care can be overwhelming, especially for those most in need of the services. Personal contributions directly benefit all of the individuals and families served by underwriting 55 percent of daily expenses and fully sponsoring those with no ability to pay.

Other local nonprofits detailed on the Colorado Gives Day website — like the High Country Conservation Center, CASA of the Continental Divide or LAPS — focus on protecting the environment, victims of assault, children at risk or our four-legged friends.

But they all need help to do it.

On Tuesday, donations will be accepted through ColoradoGives.org, but a specific webpage — ColoradoGives.org/SummitGives — has been created exclusively for Summit County's nonprofits with details about each one.

"It's a really great way for our residents to see who's participating and learn more about some of the nonprofits, which they may not have known existed," Lawrence said. "That's really the beauty of the Summit Gives portion of the website."

Another "cool" aspect of online giving, Rinderknecht said, is that if someone wants to donate to more than one nonprofit, all that individual has to do is go online, pick the causes they would like to support and then check out with a single credit card payment.

All donations are tax deductible, and the nonprofits detailed on the website are in good standing and registered with the Colorado Secretary of State. Anyone who wants to get ahead of the giving can also preschedule their donations now.

To raise awareness for Tuesday's day of giving, almost a dozen kickoff events have been or are being held across the state. In Summit, representatives of The Summit Foundation met with the leaders of dozens of local nonprofits for a kickoff event at the Frisco Historic Park, complete with inspirational speakers, live music, light refreshments and more.