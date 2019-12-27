Glass recycling now widely available in Summit County

Glass recycling has expanded in Summit County, with more drop-off sites established in the towns and unincorporated county.

Stock photo

Summit County residents will finally have a plethora of locations to recycle clear and colored glass items, as the county has rolled out a number of glass recycling sites across the county over the past month. Glass recycling was previously only available at the recycling centers located in Breckenridge and Frisco.

Glass recycling has been one big exception to the recyclables accepted by the county’s recycling program, as until now the county did not have a way to process glass, which breaks down into smaller pieces and can damage sorting equipment.

The acceptance of glass marks a breakthrough in the county’s recycling efforts, as it is one of the few recyclables that can be infinitely recyclable, keeping it out of the landfill.

The following is a list of drop-off locations where glass recycling is now available in the county, aside from the Breckenridge and Frisco recycling centers: