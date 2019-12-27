Glass recycling now widely available in Summit County
Summit County residents will finally have a plethora of locations to recycle clear and colored glass items, as the county has rolled out a number of glass recycling sites across the county over the past month. Glass recycling was previously only available at the recycling centers located in Breckenridge and Frisco.
Glass recycling has been one big exception to the recyclables accepted by the county’s recycling program, as until now the county did not have a way to process glass, which breaks down into smaller pieces and can damage sorting equipment.
The acceptance of glass marks a breakthrough in the county’s recycling efforts, as it is one of the few recyclables that can be infinitely recyclable, keeping it out of the landfill.
The following is a list of drop-off locations where glass recycling is now available in the county, aside from the Breckenridge and Frisco recycling centers:
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center
103 S Harris St., Breckenridge
- Stephen C. West Ice Arena
189 Boreas Pass Rd., Breckenridge
- Whole Foods Market
261 Lusher Ct, Frisco
- Blue River Town Hall
110 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River
- Dillon Town Hall
275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon
- Dillon Marina
150 Marina Drive, Dillon
- Dillon Valley
797 Deer Path Rd. Dillon
Along the curve where Deer Path turns into Little Beaver
- Summit Cove – Near Rice Barn
395 Cove Blvd., Dillon
- Summit Cove Fire Station
434 Summit Dr., Dillon
- Keystone Ski Resort Employee Center
21799 US-6, Keystone
