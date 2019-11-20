Glendale Raptors Major League Rugby side renamed Colorado Raptors

Frisco native Connor Cook (with ball) has been a member of the Glendale and Colorado Raptors professional rugby team side since the team's inception in 2018.

Summit Daily file

FRISCO — Ahead of Major League Rugby’s third full season, the Glendale-based Glendale Raptors men’s rugby union franchise will be renamed the Colorado Raptors.

“Several other rugby team names represent their entire state or region,” Colorado Raptors’ Director of Rugby Mark Bullock said in a statement. “We are Colorado’s Major League Rugby team — why not make that official?”

Along with the name change, the Raptor logo underwent a few updates to incorporate the Colorado name and the state flag into the aesthetic.

The Raptors play at Glendale’s Infinity Park, a $22.5 million, 5,00-seat rugby stadium that also has hosted the highest level of international and college rugby games since it opened in 2007. Local Summit High School girls rugby players have been able to play at Infinity Park, including during intermission of pro or international games.

“It’s really awesome to see the development of Major League Rugby and the opportunity for the kids to see some of the best players in the world now in the league and obviously for the Raptors,” Barth said. “I think playing in that stadium is unbelievable, especially for the high school kids. It’s a world-class facility, obviously. And it’s really fun to get down there and watch high-level rugby. Major League Rugby, it’s pretty awesome to have that in our own backyard.

“I hope it is really successful. If you’ve seen what the pro leagues in Japan have done to build the Japanese (national) team and getting them all the way to the World Cup quarterfinals, that’s a huge piece. For fans to be able to see world-class rugby and high-level rugby only helps to promote the sport in its best light.”

The Raptors’ season will begin with a home contest versus the NoLa Gold at 4 p.m. Feb. 22. The Raptors will play eight total home games through May 30.

Since the league’s inception in 2018, Major League Rugby has grown from seven to 12 teams across North America, including the Raptors, Gold, Utah Warriors, Houston Sabercats, San Diego Legion, Seattle Seawolves, Austin Herd, Rugby ATL, Rugby United New York, New England Free Jacks, Old Glory DC and the Toronto Arrows.

Since the team’s inception, Frisco native Connor Cook has played for the Raptors. He’ll return to the team in 2020 as a back row player in the 15s format.

For more information about the Raptors, including tickets, visit coloradoraptors.com.