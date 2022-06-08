Glenwood Canyon bike path now fully open for the season

A cyclist rides the Frisco stretch of the Blue River recpath between Breckenridge and Frisco. Glenwood Canyon's recpath has opened for the season, giving Summit County residents more options for scenic journeys.

Phil Lindeman/Summit Daily News archive

The Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path is now fully open from Glenwood Springs to the eastern trailhead near Dotsero, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced recently.

Much of the path had been closed due to damage caused by last summer’s mud and debris flows in the canyon, which also closed Interstate 70 for nearly three weeks in late July and August 2021.

Users should be aware that recreation facilities in Glenwood Canyon, including rest areas, boat ramps and the 12-mile-long paved path, will be closed during heavy rain events when a flash flood watch is issued. I-70 is also subject to intermittent closures whenever there is a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, CDOT advises.