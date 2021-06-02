Glenwood defeats Summit girls soccer in Tigers’ return to pitch

Katy Clapp possesses the ball during the Summit High School varsity girls soccer team's 4-1 loss to Glenwood on Tuesday, June 1 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

The Summit High School varsity girls soccer team nearly bottled up a 1-0 lead and momentum early before falling 4-1 to visiting Glenwood Springs Tuesday, June 1 at Tiger Stadium.

The final score line may have been 4-1, but the action out on the pitch was much closer. In the first half Summit tried its best to shake off some holiday and graduation weekend rust. The early play led to a great opportunity moments on net for Tigers sophomore Joselin Roque. Roque’s chance came via a cross into the box from junior wing Olyvia Snyder. Roque’s shot careened off the crossbar and fell just inches outside of the goal line before being cleared by Glenwood Springs. The oh-so-close scoring miss meant the game continued 0-0 into the remainder of the first half.

“We did everything right attacking near post, we were just unfortunate,” Tigers head coach Jotwan Daniels said. “I think that would have given us a little bit of belief coming out of the holiday weekend. It hit everything — if it were a square crossbar I think it hits the square and goes in. But it was one of those days. Even still, I thought we showed a lot of character.”

Daniels said the remainder of the first half was one where the sluggish Tigers (1-4) struggled to keep up with the Demons’ pace. With 3-3-2 record on the season, Glenwood Springs is adept at possession passes and controlling the pace and scoring opportunities. They did so once again through Tuesday’s matchup.

“I don’t think we were able to put our imprint on the game,” Daniels said. “We played to them a lot.”

Summit’s lone goal of the game came with the Tigers already down 3-0 in the second half. Tigers senior captain Camille Thompson found fellow senior Abigail Wineland at the top of the Demons’ 18-yard box on a free kick from midfield. Wineland adeptly played the ball to her feet from a first touch on her chest and tapped it wide to freshman Ellie Sudduth who hammered it past the Demons keeper.

“I thought to get some sort of touch on it because that’s always better than no touch, and Ellie was right where she needed to be,” Wineland said.

As the Tigers trailed in the second half, Daniels opted to play Wineland at a solo high forward role while dropping Roque deeper into the midfield. Wineland excelled in the position, an offensive standout for the Tigers on Tuesday night thanks to her aggression.

“I think as we’ve begun to grow as a team we’ve learned how to stick with possession and move it from defense to offense faster and more efficiently,” Wineland said.

The senior said the play of Sudduth and other Tigers underclassmen on Tuesday is indicative of the potential of Daniels’ program heading into next fall’s season. Daniels tried to help the young group claw back in the game late after Wineland’s goal, but Glenwood Springs ultimately scored a fourth and final goal to put the exclamation point on the victory.

Daniels said freshman Gracelyn Garvert came off the bench Tuesday and played confident and strong in the midfield. In net Tigers junior Sarah Pappas made five saves in 80 minutes of action.

“They are a tough team and they played at their feet well,” Daniels said. “They are a team that will make you play to their style. And the goals they scored weren’t slouches.”

The Tigers are next scheduled to play Thursday evening at Steamboat Springs before returning home Saturday, June 5 for an 11 a.m. rematch versus rival Battle Mountain.