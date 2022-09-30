Glenwood Springs defeats Summit in homecoming volleyball match

Senior Libero Joanna White moves into position during Summit's homecoming match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Summit High School in Breckenridge. Summit fell to Glenwood Springs, 3-1 after winning the third set.

Alyssa Koch/Courtesy photo

After defeating West Grand High School 3-1 on Aug. 30, the Summit High School volleyball team has failed to pick up a win in its last five games against league opponents.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Summit attempted to end its losing streak with a win over Glenwood Springs High School. Despite a hard-fought effort in the latter part of the match, the Demons extended the Tigers’ losing streak to six games.

As has been the norm for the team against league opponents, the Tigers quickly found themselves trailing the Demons in the early part of the match.

Summit fell to the Demons, 25-22, in the first set and 25-17 in the second, but the Tigers regrouped and took the court with a new sense of purpose in the third set.

Out of a Summit timeout, the Demons hit the ball out of bounds, which allowed the Tigers to finish the set out strong. Summit finished 25-23 to win in the third frame of the game.

“I think it was us just being more smart and aware of the court,” junior Chloe Nicholds said of the team’s third set. “Making sure we knew where we were and where the ball was. That helped with defense and helped us set up the ball on offense.”

Senior Autumn Rivera, left, and junior Chloe Nicholds, right, leap in front of the net in order to block the ball. Summit fell to Glenwood Springs, 3-1, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

The fourth set was as passionate as the third. At the midway point, the Tigers pulled away from the Demons in large part because of the efforts of Nicholds, senior Autumn Rivera, senior Joanna White and junior Sierra Durloo.

Summit opened up a 21-16 lead over Glenwood Springs. Not wanting to lose a second consecutive set, the Demons called a timeout. Following the break, the Demons quickly squashed Summit’s 5-point lead by scoring three unanswered points to bring the score to 21-19.

Tied 23-23, the Demons sent a shot straight into the net, giving the Tigers a 1-point advantage and the opportunity to end the set. However, Summit served the ball out of bounds, putting the serve back in the hands of the Demons while the teams were tied at 24.

The set remained tied through the 25th point, but Glenwood Springs sent two powerful hits over the net to secure the victory.

Summit fell to Glenwood Springs 27-25 in the fourth set and 3-1 in the match.

“When we get down we get really down,” Nicholds said. “We did a really good job of coming back in the third set, but we need to start out strong.”

Nicholds and Durloo both played a significant role in Summit’s comeback effort against Glenwood Springs. Nicholds recorded seven kills and three aces while Durloo had 19 assists and 16 digs.

The Tigers will have the weekend to enjoy homecoming before traveling to take on Rifle High School on Monday, Oct. 3.