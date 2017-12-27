Glenwood Springs native Daniel Sprick subject of Colorado Public Television documentary

“Daniel Sprick: Pursuit of Truth and Beauty” airs Dec. 27 at 7 and 11 p.m. on Colorado Public Television. Learn more at cpt12.org .

Glenwood Springs residents might spot a familiar face on Colorado Public Television on Dec. 27.

The Denver-based station will air “Daniel Sprick: Pursuit of Truth and Beauty.” The hour-long documentary details the life and career of painter Daniel Sprick, a Glenwood native.

“It really is an honor,” said Sprick, who moved to Denver five years ago. “I find the whole thing kind of flattering and mildly embarrassing. It means a lot to me that public television wanted to do this.”

Sprick’s oil paintings are photorealistic depictions of his subjects, whether landscapes, portraiture or still lifes. His work is in a number of public collections, including the Denver Museum of Art and National Museum of American Art.

Sprick met a CPT producer at the Denver Art Museum during 2014’s “Daniel Sprick’s Fictions: Recent Works.” Two years and — Sprick estimates — a couple of hundred of hours of filming followed.

The crew documented Sprick as he painted on location in New York, New Mexico and other sites. But most of the film takes place in his Denver studio, he said.

The finished film offers insight into Sprick’s recent work, but also early self portraits. He describes it as a life history.

“I’ve worked on this one thing for my whole life,” said Sprick, who has painted for 44 years. “It’s my life’s work.”