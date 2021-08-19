Glenwood Springs woman hospitalized with serious injuries after moose attack

A cow moose is pictured.

Photo by Jason Clay / Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Latest incident serves as a reminder about the dangers of wild animals

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A 79-year-old woman was attacked by a cow moose and severely injured Friday, Aug. 13, outside a rural home south of Glenwood Springs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

According to a news release from Parks and Wildlife, the woman was taken to an area hospital and then transported by helicopter to another hospital on the Front Range due to the extent of her injuries.

The woman said she was dog-sitting for someone at the house and had seen a mother moose and its two calves in the yard earlier in the day.

When she went to take the dog out in the yard on a leash at about 9 p.m., she said the moose came from out of her sight and attacked her. Another resident of the house observed the cow stomping on the woman, according to the release.

Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita said moose frequent mountain areas year-round and that the cow and its two calves had been reported near the home for some time.

“This incident was no fault of her own,” Yamashita said in a news release about the victim. “Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat.”

He said there had been no previous aggressive behavior exhibited by that or any other moose in the area.

Wildlife officers searched the area Saturday, Sunday and into Monday, but couldn’t identify the offending moose, Yamashita said.

Neighbors said multiple sets of cows with calves have been in the area, making it challenging to locate the animal involved in the attack. Wildlife officers have since discontinued the search unless new information is discovered, according to the release.

“This likely was an incident of a cow protecting her calves,” Yamashita said. “Since Friday night, we have been talking with the local residents to educate them about living in moose habitat, the potential dangers associated with interacting with moose and actions they can take to minimize the risk of conflict.”

The release also noted that on Aug. 7, a man walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake in Clear Creek County was charged by a bull moose. A video of the incident showed how quickly a moose can decide to charge on a person, the release stated.

Fortunately, the man came away uninjured as he was able to dive behind a tree.

On May 29 in Steamboat Springs, another man was knocked over and stomped by a cow moose with two calves, the release stated. The victim said his small dog was outside unleashed when he heard the moose and started barking. The man stepped forward to grab the dog and the moose charged. He was treated for minor injuries.

The last known serious moose attack in Summit County took place in March 2020 in Breckenridge. A woman who tried to shoo a moose away from outside her home was trampled and taken to a hospital for her injuries.

To learn more about living with moose, visit CPW.state.co.us/learn/pages/livingwithwildlifemoose.aspx

This story is from PostIndependent.com.