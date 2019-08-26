Gold Mine Thrift shop under new ownership in Dillon

New sign at Gold Mine Thrift.

Courtesy photo

DILLON — Dillon’s Gold Mine Thrift store is under new ownership and will be hosting its reopening celebration Sept. 7. New owner Wendy Kunz worked for Vail Resorts for 14 years before she decided to jump into the thrift retail industry. When the previous owner decided to sell, Kunz said she knew she wanted to take over and make changes to improve the store.

“I was really excited about owning a small and established business, so I just wanted to put my special touch on it,” Kunz said.

Kunz has a passion for recycling and repurposing, and she bought the store last summer. She wanted to get the place fixed up to her liking before officially relaunching the store. Kunz went through all of the clothing in the store in order to curate what she said was an overall higher quality of clothing.

Kunz also has created a new website, has a new sign and changed the layout of the store by using the windows for display, maximizing the space by moving counters and products and bringing in more light by removing window curtains.

The reopening celebration will feature a sale as well as free lemonade and treats.