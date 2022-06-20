Gold Pan Alley in Breckenridge becomes one-way starting Wednesday, plus other street project updates

Starting on Wednesday, Gold Pan Alley will be one-way at Ski Hill Road.

Town of Breckenridge/Courtesy image

Starting on Wednesday, June 22, Gold Pan Alley will become one-way street at Ski Hill Road, and two-way circulation will remain from Watson Avenue.

Additional enforcement will take place at the Gold Pan Alley delivery zone since the town is implementing a test phase to reduce vehicular speeds and increase safety in the alley. Active loading and unloading is by permit only in the delivery zone.

Concrete work begins on Broken Lance Drive, and Coyne Valley Road remains closed between Denison Placer Road and U.S. Highway 9 through September.

Roundabout work will continue through November.