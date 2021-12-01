Gold Run Nordic Center delays opening

The Gold Run Nordic Center announced Tuesday, Nov. 30, that it is delaying its opening day until Dec. 11.

The Gold Run Nordic Center previously was scheduled to open for the 2021-22 Nordic ski season this weekend, but due to the poor snow conditions across the county, the center will have to wait another week.

The Gold Run Nordic Center is hoping lower temperatures and more snowfall will help aid in the process of opening over the next week. The center has been making snow, but unseasonably high temperatures have made that difficult. If conditions do not improve, the center will be forced to push back opening day again.

If the facility can open as planned, Gold Run’s annual open house will take place from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Dec. 11-12. The open house will be free to the public, and paid Nordic ski clinics will be offered both days.