Golden-based organization hosts virtual Colorado Trail running event

The Golden-based organization We Keep Running is hosting three more Run Through Colorado virtual running events this summer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After launching its four-event summer series at the end of May with The Warmup: Mt. Bierstadt, We Keep Running will launch its Colorado Trail competition June 15. Running as an individual or on two- or four-person teams, the Colorado Trail will have contestants run 5.4 miles per day solo or 2.7 or 1.4 miles as a two or four person team, respectively, to eventually complete a 486-mile route.

We Keep Running hosts the competition through technology from RunSignUp, which includes mapping, tracking, team challenges, badges and more.

A portion of proceeds and all donations go to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies and various trail nonprofits.

Following the Colorado Trail competition, We Keep Running will host two more virtual running competitions this summer: the Front Range competition, which will start July 15, and the Nolan’s 14 Challenge, which starts Aug 15.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/wkrunning. To sign up for the Colorado Trail competition, visit RunSignUp.com/race/runcolorado/page/colorado-trail.