Golf season begins at Keystone Resort’s River Course on May 12; Ranch Course is set to open May 19

The view from an elevated tee box at the Keystone River Golf Course is seen. The River course offers multiple elevated tee boxes, allowing golfers to get the full experience when golfing at elevation.

Jeff Andrew/Vail Resorts

Spring is officially underway a Keystone Resort and with the season change comes the opening of the resort’s two golf courses. The River Course at Keystone will open up on Friday, May 12 with the Keystone Ranch Course to follow on Friday, May 19.

The two golf courses will offer a total of 36 holes across the Keystone Resort area and will operate until Oct. 8, as weather conditions permit.

The Hurdzan-Fry River Course at Keystone is an exciting and dramatic course, featuring impressive elevation changes, variable bunkers, water hazards and five sets of tees on each hole to challenge golfers of all abilities. The par-71 course offers a 194-foot elevation drop from tee to green at the 16th hole, a spectacular view of Lake Dillon at the 18th hole and traces the Snake River on the front five holes.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Keystone Ranch Course is set on historic ranch land with original structures throughout the course.

The River Course at Keystone and the Keystone Ranch Golf Course offer a variety of private lessons, clinics, and programs designed for golfers of all abilities and ages. Keystone’s PGA professionals provide private lessons and weekly offerings designed specifically for women, men, juniors and seniors.

Additionally, there are multiple social play and development programs offered each week, including short-game clinics, Birdies and Betty’s ladies’ play days, Boomers on the Links and junior golf clinics.

Golf rates include a variety of options, including 9-, 18- and 36-hole rates, twilight rates, numerous season passes, memberships and junior rates.

For additional information, including booking a tee time, visit GolfKeystone.com .