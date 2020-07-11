Good Times Adventures dog sledding reopens after remodel
BRECKENRIDGE — Good Times Adventures dog sledding has reopened after a remodel, which has improved housing facilities for the dogs according to musher and guide Sarah Spalla. The business is now open for summer tours and offers guided tours of the kennel facility, where visitors can meet the dogs and learn how a dog-sledding kennel operates.
Guests are able to take a cart tour and join staff on a training run on one of the dog carts in addition to the walking tour of the kennel. Spalla said that the facility currently has 154 sled dogs and is open Wednesday through Sunday. Good Times Adventures is located in the Swan River Valley and reservations can be made by calling 970-453-7855.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User