Good Times Adventures dog sledding reopens after remodel

Dog-sledding guide Tim Thiessen gives his huskies a pat after a run Thursday, Jan. 16, at Good Times Adventures in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Good Times Adventures dog sledding has reopened after a remodel, which has improved housing facilities for the dogs according to musher and guide Sarah Spalla. The business is now open for summer tours and offers guided tours of the kennel facility, where visitors can meet the dogs and learn how a dog-sledding kennel operates.

Guests are able to take a cart tour and join staff on a training run on one of the dog carts in addition to the walking tour of the kennel. Spalla said that the facility currently has 154 sled dogs and is open Wednesday through Sunday. Good Times Adventures is located in the Swan River Valley and reservations can be made by calling 970-453-7855.