Goods in the Woods art fair coming to Keystone’s Warren Station

Keystone Resort will host a local holiday art fair on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warren Station Center for the Arts.

The holiday marketplace and art fair will feature local artists, crafters, and live music from the NewArkansans from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to sip a special drink from the Warren Station bar while taking in specialty curated local art. All artwork at the event will be for sale and will feature media such as photography, painting, woodwork, ceramics, graphic prints, handmade jewelry, homemade cookies, recycled gifts, clothing and more.

Entry into the event is free. Warren Station Center for the Arts is located at 164 Ida Belle Drive in

Keystone.