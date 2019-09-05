Google giving away $1 million to Colorado nonprofits

Google’s Impact Challenge is giving away $1 million to nonprofits in Colorado that submit proposals to help grow economic opportunity in their local communities, according to a news release.

Five winning organizations will receive $175,000 each from Google.org coupled with technical training from Google. One of the winners also will be selected as a People’s Choice winner and receive an additional $125,000.

For more information or to submit a proposal, go to G.co/coloradochallenge. Proposals are due Sept. 20.