GoPro Mountain Games will return to Vail this year
The GoPro Mountain Games are on for 2021, the Vail Valley Foundation announced Friday morning. The event will take place June 10-13.
An annual tradition of more than a decade, the GoPro Games were canceled in 2020 due to concerns about the new coronavirus. But after the hiatus, this year’s event will return with competition in whitewater, mountain biking, road biking, fishing, trail running, disc golf and yoga along with DockDogs, a photo competition, three nights of GoPro Mountains of Music from the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and more.
The event will not be a cut-and-paste of years past but instead will focus on the athletes, offering a core set of participatory events, substantial prize money, music, art and a daily livestream and multimedia experience for those who are not able to attend in person.
In-person spectating opportunities are likely to be limited or unavailable due to physical distancing requirements, but organizers are aware that the public health landscape might change as the event draws near.
Details on COVID-19 protocols at the event will be made public closer to the start of the games.
Athlete registration is expected to open April 9. Learn more at MountainGames.com.
