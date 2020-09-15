Got voting questions? We’ve got answers

DENVER — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but registered voters in Summit County will receive mail-in ballots the week of Oct. 12. With national concerns about the veracity of mail-in ballots, Colorado has become a focal point because it began statewide vote by mail in 2013.

Voters and potential voters will have questions about how voter registration works, how mail-in ballots work, how ballots are counted and more. The Colorado News Collaborative and its members, including the Summit Daily News, want to answer those questions.

Here’s this week’s big question: Do I have to request a ballot from my county clerk or the Secretary of State?

Not if you’re an active registered voter. County clerks automatically will begin mailing ballots to active registered voters on Oct. 9. A voter is considered active if they’ve voted in the most recent general elections or updated their address or other registration information

A recent nationwide mailer from the U.S. Postal Service insinuates that voters must request mail-in or absentee ballots. That’s not true in Colorado, so Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is suing the Postal Service, saying the mailer is misleading and could disenfranchise voters.

A federal judge issued an order late Saturday, Sept. 12, to halt the mailings, and the Postal Service asked that he reconsider the order Sunday, Sept. 13. On Monday, Sept. 14, the Postal Service said it already had delivered 75% of the mailers, including to Summit County residents.

Voting Q&A

Q. How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

A. Find out if you’re registered at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Q. What if I’ve moved?

A. Go to SOS.state.co.us/voter and click on “Review your voter record” under “Important information.” After you find your voter registration, you’ll be able to edit your address after confirming your identity.

Q. What if my name changed?

A. Go to SOS.state.co.us/voter and click on “Change my name (PDF)” under “Manage my registration.” You’ll need to download and fill out the form and then send it to your county clerk.

Q. What’s the difference between an “active” voter and an “inactive” voter?

A. A voter is considered active if they’ve voted in the most recent elections or updated their address or other registration information. A voter is considered inactive if their county clerk receives returned mail to them marked “undeliverable.” Under federal law, clerks must wait two general election cycles before removing inactive voters from the database. You can check GoVoteColorado.gov to see if your registration is active and update your information if it isn’t.

Q. How long do I have to register?

A. You must register by Oct. 26 to get a ballot in the mail, but you’ll need to return your completed ballot to a vote center or drop box. You can register and vote in person at vote centers through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Ballot Q&A

Q. When will I get my ballot in the mail?

A. Summit County voters will begin receiving ballots the week of Oct. 12.

Q. What if I don’t receive my ballot?

A. If you haven’t received your ballot by Oct. 16, contact the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 970-453-3479 to request a replacement ballot.

Q. How do I return my ballot?

A. Ballots must arrive at a voting center, ballot drop box or county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. You can mail your ballot back, if there’s enough time for it to arrive. You can also deliver it to drop boxes across the county. Beginning Oct. 19, you can deliver it to voter centers staffed by election workers. About 75% of Colorado voters return their mail ballots to drop boxes, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Find a complete list of ballot drop boxes and voting centers in Summit County at SummitCountyCo.gov/1264/2020-general-election by clicking on “How to cast your vote.”

Q. How do I know if my completed ballot was received?

A. Voters statewide can sign up to track their ballots at Colorado.Ballottrax.net/voter. You’ll get notifications via email, text message or phone when your ballot is mailed as well as when it has been received and accepted. A dozen Colorado counties already offered ballot tracking, so if you’re already signed up, there’s no need to do it again.

Q. If I send my ballot back by mail, will it get there?

A. The Secretary of State recommends delivering ballots in person to drop boxes or voting centers in the final eight days before the election. If you mail them before that, they should arrive in time.

Q. Are drop boxes safe from tampering?

A. Yes, according to the Secretary of State’s office. They are under 24-hour video surveillance and are emptied every day by a team of bipartisan election judges. The sturdy, metal boxes are bolted to the ground.

Q. I don’t want to vote by mail. Can I vote in person?

A. Colorado will open about 330 voting centers beginning Oct. 19. Summit County’s early voting center is at the South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. You can vote there in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day with limited Saturday hours and no voting on Sundays. Additional voting locations will be opened in Frisco and Silverthorne on Election Day.

