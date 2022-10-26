Gov. Jared Polis appoints Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to 5th Judicial District Court

Gov. Jared Polis appointed Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Russell H. Granger and will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Olguin-Fresquez has been an Eagle County court judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2018. Previously, she was a court judge for Clear Creek County, court magistrate for Eagle County and deputy district attorney in the 5th Judicial District.