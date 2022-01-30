Gov. Jared Polis proclaims Feb. 1 as Barney Ford Day

Barney Ford as seen in an illustration from the 1891 book "History of the State of Colorado Volume III" by Frank Hall.

Image from Sandra F. Mather Archives/Breckenridge Heritage Alliance

To kick off Black History Month, Gov. Jared Polis will proclaim Tuesday, Feb. 1, as Barney Ford Day. Barney Ford, whose 200th birthday was early in January, escaped slavery when he was 26 and endured fires, racism and financial ruin, but was also a prominent businessman in Breckenridge.

The proclamation will be read at the Colorado State Capitol under a stained glass portrait of Ford in the House chambers.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance will also celebrate Barney Ford Day with Breckenridge Elementary on Tuesday. The program will be via Zoom with students, parents and representatives from the Breckenridge Social Equity Advisory Commission.

Additionally, in honor of Ford, there is a new exhibit at the Barney Ford House Museum, 111 E. Washington Ave., and a snow sculpture viewable with other International Snow Sculpture Championships creations at the Tiger Dredge lot through Tuesday, Feb. 2.