Gov. Polis extends statewide mask mandate

People in Colorado will have to continue wearing masks or face coverings in public for another month.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended his executive order requiring masks for the entire state on Saturday, Sept. 12. The order is now set to expire on Oct. 12.

The executive order requires people over 10 years old to wear a mask or cloth covering their nose and mouth when in a public building or transportation service.

Summit County has its own mandatory mask order, which requires everyone 3 years and older to wear masks whenever they are inside a public building or outside when keeping a 6 foot distance from others isn’t possible.