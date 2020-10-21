Gov. Polis issues statewide eviction moratorium
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order issuing a statewide eviction moratorium Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The order prohibits landlords from evicting individuals or businesses who are suffering from “financial hardship due to COVID-19.” Tenants can demonstrate financial hardship by completing and submitting a form to the Department of Labor Affairs.
According to the executive order, tenants qualify under the eviction moratorium if they can prove the following:
- They used their best efforts to obtain government assistance for rent and housing
- They expect to make no more than $99,000 in 2020, were not required to report income in their 2019 taxes or received a stimulus check through the CARES Act
- They are unable to pay full rent or make a housing payment because of substantial loss of household income, loss of hours at work or wages, a lay-off or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses
- They are using their best efforts to make timely partial payments that are close to the full payment
- The would likely be homeless or forced to move into and live in close quarters in a shared living situation if evicted
