Gov. Polis issues statewide eviction moratorium

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order issuing a statewide eviction moratorium Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The order prohibits landlords from evicting individuals or businesses who are suffering from “financial hardship due to COVID-19.” Tenants can demonstrate financial hardship by completing and submitting a form to the Department of Labor Affairs.

According to the executive order, tenants qualify under the eviction moratorium if they can prove the following: