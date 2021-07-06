Governor declares drought emergency for much of Western Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis formally declared a drought emergency Friday, July 2, for Summit County, along with 20 other western Colorado counties.

Colorado’s Drought Task Force, Agriculture Impact Task Force and Municipal Water Task Force will remain active and responsive to local needs, a release from the Colorado Water Conservation Board stated Friday.

Summit, Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Rio Blanco, Grand, Garfield, Eagle, Mesa, Delta, Pitkin, Gunnison, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, San Juan, Hinsdale, Dolores, Montezuma, La Plata and Archuleta counties are included in the declaration.

“Spring 2021 precipitation resulted in the stark contrast between significant drought relief for counties east of the Continental Divide and deepening drought and fire danger for the entire Western Slope,” the release stated.

A message left with the state asking about the impact of the declaration on resources and relief available to the affected counties was not returned.

“While Colorado can face a range of shortages across the state every year, the cumulative impacts of drought stress our landscapes, reservoir storage, wildfire risks and capacity of many water-dependent economics to rebound from previous year impacts and debts,” the release stated. “We continue to work with our neighboring states to implement interstate agreements and consider additional potential solutions.”

