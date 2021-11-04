Grab tickets to see Donavon Frankenreiter perform with Christina Holmes
Californian Donavon Frankenreiter has worked as a professional surfer and now as a musician. People can hear him perform his soft, surf rock in a three-piece band at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., in February in Breckenridge.
Opening the concert is Christina Holmes, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, with the show beginning at 7:30. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 the day of. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
