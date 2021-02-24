Grace Staberg continues to race on skimo World Cup circuit
Silverthorne local races in France, Italy before heading to Andorra World Championships
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Silverthorne’s Grace Staberg has continued to race on the International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Cup circuit in Europe.
Most recently, Staberg raced to eighth place out of 11 girls in the individual race for the Marmotta Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 21 at Martell, Italy. Staberg’s time of 1 hour, 54 minutes and 24 seconds was just under 19 minutes off of the podium pace.
Staberg raced to seventh place in Saturday’s sprint race. Her time of 4:17 was about a half-minute off the podium pace.
At Flaine, France, on Feb. 5, Staberg raced to a fifth-place finishing time of 1:29:53 in the individual event, more than six minutes off of the podium pace, while she took 13th in the shorter sprint course.
Staberg will head to Andorra to race at the ISMF World Championships March 2-6. A chronicle of Staberg’s journey and races in Europe this winter can be found at GraceStaberg.com.
