Grammy-nominated band will kick off summer in Frisco with a free concert this week

Frisco's Concerts in the Park series will return this year as well as several other free concerts, including a new kickoff show planned for June 9, 2023.

Jenise Jensen/Town of Frisco

Frisco will kick off a summer of music with a concert on Main Street on Friday, June 9, featuring The Original Wailers, according to a news release from the town.

The free concert in front of Frisco Town Hall is intended to benefit the High Country Conservation Center and bring people together after a long winter. The opener, Boostive, takes the stage at 4 p.m. while the main act will take the stage at 6 p.m.

The Original Wailers is a Grammy-nominated band that earned accolades for its work with Bob Marley. Boostive is a six- to nine-piece band that blends diverse cultural and musical backgrounds into a massive yet singular sound, according to the release.

The town has also announced the full lineup for its Concerts in the Park series as well as several other free shows, including a performance on Main Street on the Fourth of July.