Grand County officials make progress on Silver Creek Fire

Fire officials in Grand County continue to make progress on the slowly growing Silver Creek Fire, located about 16 miles northwest of Kremmling.

More than 580 fire personnel are actively engaged with the blaze, including a Rocky Mountain Team Blue, or Type 2 Incident Management Team. Despite the fire's growth from 4,000 to over 4,700-acres this week, fire officials have improved containment to 15 percent along the Red Dirt Reservoir thanks to recent rains and high humidity levels.

The Latigo Ranch area is still under a full evacuation order, while the Old Park and Gore Lakes areas remain under pre-evacuation notices from the Grand County Sheriff's Office. Stage 1-fire restrictions remain in place in Grand County.