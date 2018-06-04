Grand County sheriff ID’s missing Dillon man found dead in car

The Grand County Sheriff's Office has identified a Dillon man found dead in his car at Berthoud Pass as 24-year-old Samuel Wallen.

After speaking to the coroner, Lt. Dan Mayer said there were no obvious signs of death, and the investigation remains ongoing as authorities await toxicology reports. At this time, they do not suspect foul play.

Wallen was reported missing out of Dillon on Saturday. Mayer said Wallen's cellphone pinged off a tower near Winter Park Ski Resort, and the Grand County Sheriff's Office was called in to help with the search.

During a multi-county search, Wallen's body was found shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday inside a car on the side of Highway 40, at a pullout less than a mile from the top of Berthoud Pass.

Because personnel with the Grand County Sheriff's Department had checked the area where the car was found on Saturday afternoon, Mayer said they can "say at a high degree of certainty" that Wallen's car was not there at 3 p.m. Saturday, meaning that he likely showed up in it sometime between then and Sunday morning.

According to Mayer, Wallen was originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He moved with his mother to Pagosa Springs before finding work in Dillon and relocating to Summit County.