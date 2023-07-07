Grand County Sheriff’s Office resumes search for man who went missing in May
Sky-Hi News
Ari Harms went missing from the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs on May 28, and search crews looked for him until June 4, when they suspended the search. Decreased water levels and river flow allowed the search to resume July 6, though.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has monitored the river since the search’s suspension. The office used a drone to search for Harms on Thursday but did not find him or any additional evidence, according to a news release.
Harms’ case remains an active missing person investigation, and the sheriff’s office stated in the news release it would continue to conduct search efforts as water levels continue to decrease.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.