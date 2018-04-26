Grand Junction girl, 12, believed to have been abducted while walking home from school
April 26, 2018
Raeanna Rosencrans is described as 5-foot-1 and 137 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown/dark blonde hair. She was wearing black jeans, a black shirt with white designs and Adidas shoes. She was carrying a black and white backpack with Southwest designs on it.
She was last seen getting into a green, boxy car, with a white man in his late 40s to early 50s. The man, who is bald and about 5-foot-8 with a medium build, was wearing a green button-down shirt. He called out her name, police said.
Read more from The Denver Post
*MISSING ENDANGERED ALERT* for 12 yo Raeanna Rosencrans. Last seen getting into a green "boxy" sedan near D 1/2 Rd & Larry's Meadow at 3pm, wearing black jeans, black shirt w/ white designs, Adidas shoes, & carrying a black/white backpack. @GrandJunctionPD Please RT pic.twitter.com/BNVtKvg7ag
— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) April 26, 2018